Former Coleman prison guard found guilty of vehicular homicide

A former guard at the federal prison at Coleman has been found guilty of vehicular homicide in the death of a 68-year-old Leesburg man in a crash in 2018 in Sumter County.

Robert Jason Headley, 43, of Ocala was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday on charges that also included driving under the influence manslaughter.

The incident occurred on April 4, 2018, near Sumterville on Sumter County Road 470. Headley, a correctional officer, was driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the highway when he collided head-on with another vehicle. At the time, Headley was on his way to work at the Coleman prison, had previously missed all three entrances to his place of employment, and nearly collided with a co-worker who was leaving the facility.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and determined that Headley, operating a Nissan Altima, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane when he collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta, driven by Robert Neely, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Headley was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash. The crash was witnessed by the co-worker, who provided a detailed statement to officials.

An FHP Trooper responded to the hospital to interview Headley about the collision. While at the hospital, a blood draw was conducted to determine if Headley was impaired. The sample was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for testing and the returned results indicated that Headley had oxycodone in his system.

“Driving while impaired poses significant dangers to both the driver and others on the road. Impairment, whether due to alcohol or drugs, slows reaction times, impairs judgment, and decreases coordination which increases the risk of accidents, injuries, and ultimately fatalities,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “This case and its verdict serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence.”