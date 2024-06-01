USGA agronomist to offer update on golf course conditions in The Villages

An United States Golf Association agronomist will offer an update on a report on the golf course conditions in The Villages.

The USGA agronomist is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 3 before the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. It is a public government meeting and residents are welcome to attend.

The USGA was summoned to offer advice on the golf courses, after Villagers began complaining about “atrocious” courses that were barely playable. Residents howled in disbelief when golf officials in The Villages attempted to blame the El Niño weather pattern for the deterioration of the courses. The USGA backed up the El Niño explanation.

“The winter El Niño weather conditions have not been very kind to golf courses throughout Florida, and some golf courses throughout the Executive Golf Portfolio were not immune to this issue. Wet conditions and cloudy cool temperatures were a recipe for disaster for finely mowed turfgrass, similar to putting greens,” wrote USGA Consulting Agronomist Chris Neff.

One of the common complaints among golfers in The Villages has been that contractors have been ceded too much authority when it comes to course maintenance. On that point, the USGA consultant appeared to agree.

“There needs to be more clarity in holding contracted companies accountable for subpar golf course conditions throughout the duration of their contract,” Neff wrote in the report.

The report offers detailed observations and recommendations. You can read the entire report at this link: USGA report