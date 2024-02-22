51.2 F
Golf officials blame El Nino for ‘challenges’ at executive courses in The Villages

By Staff Report

Golf officials are blaming a wet and cooler El Nino weather pattern for some of the “challenges” being faced at executives courses in The Villages.

Residents have been detailing their disappointment with conditions at executive golf courses after a reader provided photos to Villages-News.com showing the poor condition of the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course.

“The contracted maintenance teams will need to utilize periodic closures for cultural practices such as spiking, sold tine aerifications and top-dressing in (an) effort to aid the greens from extra moisture accumulation expected during what is usually a drier season,” according to a memo from The Villages Executive Golf.

The memo included this map showing the precipitation outlook across the country.
The memo included this map showing the precipitation outlook across the country for the first quarter of 2024.

Extra fungicide applications and chemical wetting agents will be used to combat the unfavorable conditions.

“Although fresh rainfall is typically a positive for the courses, during this time of year, lower temperatures, cloudy conditions, and shorter daylight time frames make the courses slower to dry and recover from wet conditions,” the memo said.

Officials said some of the greens turf can become weak, thin, off-color and matted down.

“Without consistent sun and warm temperatures, course recovery can be difficult. Tackling these scenarios on top of the numerous rounds played during the busy season will be our top priority over he next sixty days as we wait for springtime and better growing conditions,” the memo said.

