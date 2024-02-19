Residents sound off on poor condition of golf courses in The Villages

Residents are sounding off about the poor condition of golf courses in The Villages.

A Villager’s reaction to the poor condition of the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course prompted an outpouring of similar observations by fellow residents.

“The greens at Truman, Bacall and Pimlico are all in the same disgraceful conditions as reported in your article. There is no grass on these so called ‘greens,’ I have never seen such poor conditions on the courses as this year,” said Villager Mary Martin.

Tom Beecroft pointed to other examples of poor course conditions in The Villages

“Just to add fuel to the fire to the article regarding Tarpon Boil Executive Course, the course across the street, Red Fish Run, and the course up the street, Bonita Pass, are as bad if not worse than Tarpon Boil. Whoever is in charge of maintaining those courses should be fired. Those courses should have been closed weeks ago in order to try to save the greens. They literally are unplayable. It is truly a sad situation at all three courses,” he said.

Dwight Johnson of the Village of Mallory Square suspects that the high rates at the championship courses in The Villages are driving more golfers to the executive courses.

“And that’s the reason Tarpon Boil is still open,” Johnson said. “It needs to be closed.”

Villager William Grady said he’s embarrassed to take his guests to the executive courses in The Villages.

“I take them off the premises and pay just a few more dollars to play on way, way much better courses,” Grady said.

John Little said the situation is getting so bad, he is questioning his decision to buy a home in The Villages.

“My wife and I have been here seven years and what started out as an excellent decision to move to The Villages is leading us to make a decision of moving out of The Villages. You have sold too many houses lining your pockets with money and not enough golf courses built to cover the people you are moving in to The Villages when the snowbirds are here,” Little said.