Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

To the Editor:

Now that the election is over, all the pundits are doing a postmortem on where the Harris/Waltz political plan went wrong. Basically, all of that is directed toward the poor messaging and marketing of their leftist, progressive ideology, not the ideology itself. Harris verified that with her concession remarks. She will keep fighting against what the voters wanted.

The typical view of political positions on various issues is that they are just part of a continuous spectrum of positions and are independent as opposed to being diametrically opposite of their opponent’s position and being related by some causal agency. I believe that if we examine the positions on issues between the Biden/Harris administration and Trump’s positions on the same issues we find that they are in diametric opposition, not just different shades of gray on a continuous spectrum. In addition, I believe that the Biden/Harris administration and Democrat positions on various issues are not independent and disconnected, but have a consistent pattern when compared with a standard. i.e. there is a reason behind the high negative correlation between the Democrats’ positions and biblical positions.

It doesn’t take “rocket science” to figure out that there are no Democrat positions that are consistent with biblical principles unless the principles are taken out of context. If that is true, what could cause the Democrats’ positions to be against biblical principles? The bible explains that there is a war between God and Satan and that same war will divide people along ideological lines. One evidence is that people will call good evil and evil good (Isaiah 5:20). It also explains that our natural sin nature is in rebellion against our creator and legitimate authority, God. By definition rebellion means to be against everything a legitimate authority is for. I believe that all this explains why the Biden/Harris positions are diametrically opposed to Trump’s positions and why all the Democrat positions on issues are unbiblical and wrong!

Consequently, the pundits should be blaming the self-serving, evil ideological positions on their defeat, not poor marketing and messaging.

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe