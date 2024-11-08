80.4 F
The Villages
Friday, November 8, 2024
Fender bender at Colony Plaza leads to arrest of Colombian driver

By Staff Report
VARGAS ARCINIEGAS, EDUAR
Eduar Yamid Vargas Arciniegas

A fender bender at Colony Plaza led to the arrest of an unlicensed driver from Colombia.

Eduar Yamid Vargas Arciniegas, 38, of Orlando, had been at the wheel of a black 2017 Hyundai Accent when he backed into another vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at Colony Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A computer check revealed that the native of Colombia has never obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $150 bond.

