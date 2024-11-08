Why are there fewer flowers in the southern end of The Villages?

The Villages south of State Road 44 looks starkly different than the northern section of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

District Property Management has received “numerous questions” about those difference. At times, residents south of State Road 44 have voiced their displeasure about the lack of flowers, which are so plentiful in the north.

It all has to do with the “design intent,” which came from the Developer.

“The design intent in these areas promotes a more natural look, with the less manicured landscapes, wider, more open areas, multi-modal paths that are pulled away from roadways, more mature trees, more rip-rap rock and less annuals,” said Director of Property Management Mike Harris.

It’s also better for the environment.

Florida-friendly landscaping encourages reduced use of chemicals and water while allowing plants to thrive naturally, without the need for excessive trimming or shaping.

“Utilizing Florida-friendly landscaping is good for the environment and the Floridian Aquifer,” Harris said.

Different maintenance guidelines apply to various common areas, including lower-maintenance zones. These areas may not be mowed weekly; instead, they are mowed once a month, allowing grass to grow and significantly reducing mowing costs. Certain buffer zones and wetlands are intentionally allowed to grow naturally, enhancing their integration with the surrounding environment.