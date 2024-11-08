74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Why are there fewer flowers in the southern end of The Villages?

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Villages south of State Road 44 looks starkly different than the northern section of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

District Property Management has received “numerous questions” about those difference. At times, residents south of State Road 44 have voiced their displeasure about the lack of flowers, which are so plentiful in the north.

Screenshot
The Villages has a different look south of State Road 44.

It all has to do with the “design intent,” which came from the Developer.

“The design intent in these areas promotes a more natural look, with the less manicured landscapes, wider, more open areas, multi-modal paths that are pulled away from roadways, more mature trees, more rip-rap rock and less annuals,” said Director of Property Management Mike Harris.

It’s also better for the environment.

Screenshot
The more natural look of The Villages south of State Road 44 is better for the environment.

Florida-friendly landscaping encourages reduced use of chemicals and water while allowing plants to thrive naturally, without the need for excessive trimming or shaping.

“Utilizing Florida-friendly landscaping is good for the environment and the Floridian Aquifer,” Harris said.

Different maintenance guidelines apply to various common areas, including lower-maintenance zones. These areas may not be mowed weekly; instead, they are mowed once a month, allowing grass to grow and significantly reducing mowing costs. Certain buffer zones and wetlands are intentionally allowed to grow naturally, enhancing their integration with the surrounding environment.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

This time we will have a peaceful transfer of power

A Lake Lake resident says it’s reassuring that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election.

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Photos