Village of St. Johns woman arrested on additional theft charge

A Village of St. Johns woman has been arrested on another theft charge, following her original arrest this past month.

An officer went to the home of 56-year-old Keshmira Engineer at 1624 Galloway Drive on Tuesday morning and took her into custody on a felony charge of grand theft, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Engineer is charged with visiting the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on April 22 and leaving with $826 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, including Artisan Weave Mist wallpaper, a 52-inch Minka Aeroflo fan, a Soap on a Rope bundle park and foliage baskets. She loaded the items into her Honda Pilot and drove away.

The theft came to light after Engineer was arrested April 24 in another theft case at the same Lowe’s store. That arrest prompted the store’s loss prevention team to re-examine surveillance footage and the previous theft was discovered.

As a result of the second arrest, Engineer was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.