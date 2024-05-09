92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Village of St. Johns woman arrested on additional theft charge

By Staff Report
Keshmira Engineer
Keshmira Engineer

A Village of St. Johns woman has been arrested on another theft charge, following her original arrest this past month.

An officer went to the home of 56-year-old Keshmira Engineer at 1624 Galloway Drive on Tuesday morning and took her into custody on a felony charge of grand theft, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Engineer is charged with visiting the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on April 22 and leaving with $826 worth of merchandise for which she had not paid, including Artisan Weave Mist wallpaper, a 52-inch Minka Aeroflo fan, a Soap on a Rope bundle park and foliage baskets. She loaded the items into her Honda Pilot and drove away.

The theft came to light after Engineer was arrested April 24 in another theft case at the same Lowe’s store. That arrest prompted the store’s loss prevention team to re-examine surveillance footage and the previous theft was discovered.

As a result of the second arrest, Engineer was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Villager offers simple solution for $1.7 million golf maintenance building

A Village of Winifred resident is offering a “very simple solution” with regard to the controversy over a proposed resident-funded $1.7 million maintenance facility for a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

Give credit where credit is due

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he was thrilled with the condition of a golf course he recently played.

You cannot impose your views on others

A resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter wades into the Little White Cross dispute in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos