Village of St. Johns woman arrested in theft of plants and paper towels

By Staff Report
Keshmira Engineer
A Village of St. Johns woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal plants and paper towels.

Keshmira Engineer, 56, went to the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village at about 10 a.m. Wednesday and headed for the garden section where she loaded multiple plants into her cart, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The plants were identified as Dianella and Purslane. She left the store and loaded the plants into her black Honda Pilot.

Engineer returned to the store and loaded Bounty paper towels, metal plant stands, pillows and a ceramic pot into her cart. She want back to her vehicle and unloaded the items. The merchandise she took had a total value of $473.99, the report indicated. The incidents were captured on surveillance.

An officer asked Engineer if she had paid for the merchandise.

“I thought I did,” she said.

She then complained she “wasn’t feeling good,” and said she was going to “pass out.” EMS personnel were summoned to the scene. She was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood.

After she was medically cleared, Engineer was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

