92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Webster votes to stop counting illegal immigrants toward electoral apportionment

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass H.R. H.R. 7109, the Equal Representation Act, requiring the addition of a citizenship question to the census and ensuring that only United States citizens count toward apportionment.

“It’s commonsense, illegal immigrants and non-citizens should not be counted towards the representation of Americans in Congress,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “By requiring a citizenship question on the census, this legislation ensures a just Congressional apportionment based on the equal representation of U.S. citizens.”

Article I of the Constitution requires the government to conduct a census of the population every ten years, which is then used for the apportionment of U.S. House of Representatives and presidential electors for each state. H.R. 7109 amends Title 13, U.S. Code, to add a citizenship question to the census and exclude non-citizens from the apportionment base.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Greenskeepers should take a trip over to Hacienda course

A Village of Osceola Hills reader was impressed with the conditions at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. He is encouraging greens keepers at other courses to go over to Hacienda and take a few notes.

Buffalo Ridge makes perfect sense for location of Costco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that putting Costco at Buffalo Ridge Plaza makes perfect sense.

Villager offers simple solution for $1.7 million golf maintenance building

A Village of Winifred resident is offering a “very simple solution” with regard to the controversy over a proposed resident-funded $1.7 million maintenance facility for a contractor’s equipment at the Mira Mesa Executive Golf Course.

Give credit where credit is due

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident says he was thrilled with the condition of a golf course he recently played.

You cannot impose your views on others

A resident of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter wades into the Little White Cross dispute in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos