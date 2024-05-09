Webster votes to stop counting illegal immigrants toward electoral apportionment

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass H.R. H.R. 7109, the Equal Representation Act, requiring the addition of a citizenship question to the census and ensuring that only United States citizens count toward apportionment.

“It’s commonsense, illegal immigrants and non-citizens should not be counted towards the representation of Americans in Congress,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “By requiring a citizenship question on the census, this legislation ensures a just Congressional apportionment based on the equal representation of U.S. citizens.”

Article I of the Constitution requires the government to conduct a census of the population every ten years, which is then used for the apportionment of U.S. House of Representatives and presidential electors for each state. H.R. 7109 amends Title 13, U.S. Code, to add a citizenship question to the census and exclude non-citizens from the apportionment base.