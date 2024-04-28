81 F
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Jealous Villager ordered into batterer’s intervention program

By Staff Report
Josph Paul Aiello
Joseph Paul Aiello

A Villager arrested after a jealous altercation with his girlfriend has been ordered into a batterer’s intervention program and told to get a substance abuse evaluation.

Joseph Paul Aiello, 53, of the Village of Silver Lake, has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which would enable him to avoid prosecution on charges of tampering with a witness and criminal mischief. A charge of aggravated assault has already been dropped as part of the deal with the prosecutor’s office.

The pre-trial intervention contract orders Aiello to complete a 29-week batterer’s intervention program, perform 25 hours of community service, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and make restitution to his girlfriend in the amount of $840.

Aiello was arrested in February after the altercation which occurred at his home on Jennifer Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The fracas began when Aiello reportedly called the woman’s karate classmate and threatened to “beat him up.” Aiello apparently suspected the man was having an affair with his girlfriend. Aiello, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, began to yell profanities at his girlfriend, with whom he has been living for two years, the report said. She attempted to dial 911, but he took away her phone and smashed it on the kitchen counter. He also seized her Dell laptop and smashed it over an end table, causing the screen to break.

The Maryland native picked up a marble rolling bin and threatened to “bash her head with it.” The girlfriend began screaming to try to get the attention of neighbors. The woman was attempting to leave when police arrived at the home.

Aiello had previously been in arrested in Maryland on a charge of battery in 1992 and a charge of assault in 2002.

