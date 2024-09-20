85.9 F
The Villages
Friday, September 20, 2024
Repeat Walmart shoplifter tracked down after fleeing botched theft

By Staff Report
Hayley Hamer 2
Hayley Hamer

A repeat Walmart shoplifter has been tracked down after fleeing a botched theft.

Hayley Hamer, 29, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail following her arrest on Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Hamer was arrested earlier ths summer after brazenly attempting to steal Starbucks drinks from the Walmart in Summerfield.

She was free on bond in that case when she entered an Ocala Walmart on Sept. 4 and attempted to push a cart loaded with sodas and automotive batteries out of the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at $434. She was confronted by a loss prevention agent, prompting Hamer to shove the cart at the Walmart employee as a distraction. Hamer fled to her Volkswagen Jetta and avoided immediate capture. The incident was captured on video surveillance. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

In 2016, Hamer was convicted of theft. In 2019, she was convicted of trafficking in stolen good

