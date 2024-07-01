Suspected Walmart shoplifter caught with stolen Starbucks drinks

A suspected Walmart shoplifter was caught after allegedly stealing two Starbucks drinks.

Hayley Nicole Hamer, 29 of Weirsdale, went to the Walmart in Summerfield on Sunday afternoon and left with an open Starbucks drink in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As she walked out of the store, a loss prevention officer confronted her about the drink, which she did not pay for, the report said.

Hamer handed the drink to the loss prevention officer and kept walking. She got into a white Volkswagen Jetta. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. A Starbucks Double Shot Energy drink was spotted in the cupholder. The drink was “still full and cold to the touch,” the deputy noted. That drink had apparently been concealed in her purse when she handed the first drink to the loss prevention officer.

A criminal history check revealed that Hamer had been previously convicted of theft in 2016.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond