90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Suspected Walmart shoplifter caught with stolen Starbucks drinks

By Staff Report
Hayley Hamer
Hayley Hamer

A suspected Walmart shoplifter was caught after allegedly stealing two Starbucks drinks.

Hayley Nicole Hamer, 29 of Weirsdale, went to the Walmart in Summerfield on Sunday afternoon and left with an open Starbucks drink in her hand, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. As she walked out of the store, a loss prevention officer confronted her about the drink, which she did not pay for, the report said.

Hamer handed the drink to the loss prevention officer and kept walking. She got into a white Volkswagen Jetta. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. A Starbucks Double Shot Energy drink was spotted in the cupholder.  The drink was “still full and cold to the touch,” the deputy noted. That drink had apparently been concealed in her purse when she handed the first drink to the loss prevention officer.

A criminal history check revealed that Hamer had been previously convicted of theft in 2016.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We desperately need a Chick-fil-A for southern end of The Villages

A resident of Linden Isle says that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is needed at the southern end of The Villages.

Neighbors should have shown more compassion for grandchildren problem

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident believes neighbors should have shown more compassion for a Villager who had to take in his grandchildren. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

The choice

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares and contrasts the two presidential candidates.

Exciting news about eatery and retailer

A resident of The Enclave at Dabney was excited to read about an eatery and a retailer coming to the area. He has a suggestion for another eatery he’d like to see come here.

Convicted felon should drop out of presidential race

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and should drop out of the presidential race.

Photos