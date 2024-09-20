Loaded AK-47 seized from vehicle during drug arrest in Wildwood

A loaded AK-47 was seized from a vehicle during a drug arrest in Wildwood.

Jacory Desson Jackson, 20, and James Owen McLean, 20, both of Wildwood, were sitting in a black Kia Optima on the night of Sept. 12 at the Cypress Commons apartment complex on Huey Street when they were approached by officers who had detected the smell of marijuana, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

An officer asked Jackson what he was smoking.

“It’s my joint, man,” Jackson told the officer.

Both men were removed from the car and a search turned up the loaded AK-47. A small scale was found in the driver’s side door, where Jackson had been seated. He denied ownership of the AK-47.

McLean had a baggie containing marijuana in his hooded sweatshirt. He also had “a large amount of cash, folded up and held within a rubber band in his hand,” the report said.

Both men were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.