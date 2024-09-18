89.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Beautiful sunrise over Chop House at Lake Sumter

By Staff Report
Check out this beautiful sunrise photographed over the Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing on a cloudy morning. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

