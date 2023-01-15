Resident has bicycled 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages

A resident has reached a milestone of bicycling 100,000 miles since moving to The Villages.

Jerry Vicenti of the Village of Hadley retired from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey after 35 years as a supervisor of operations at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. He also worked at the World Trade Center for the Port Authority recovery unit during 9-11.

He vowed to get in shape when he moved to The Villages. Between April 1, 2010 and Jan. 10 of this year, he reached a lifetime cycling goal of 100,000 miles. It’s all been cycled in The Villages between County Road 466 and County Road 466A.

“For the last 12 years and 10 months I have averaged approximately 7,700 miles a year. Even though I have kept the same 25-mile ride, every year I’m getting slower and of course a little older. When I started I was cycling 25 miles in 1 hour and 25 minutes now almost 13 years later it’s taking me 1 hour and 52 minutes. Hopefully, I can have a new goal maybe 150,000 miles,” he said. “I like to think cycling has kept my mind and body in shape to embrace all my other life endeavors.”

He serves as chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, a member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and president of The Italian Paisans Club.