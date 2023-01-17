Kellyanne Conway gives Villagers intimate peek into Trump White House

Kellyanne Conway gave Villagers an intimate peek into the Trump White House during a presentation Tuesday night at Rohan Recreation Center.

The woman who served as a top adviser to the former president spoke to the MAGA Club in The Villages. Enthusiastic fans, many carrying copies of her book, “Here’s the Deal,” filled the room where she spoke.

Conway, who was with Donald Trump back in his days as a candidate, offered unique insight into the man she helped put in the White House by winning the 2016 election.

“He’s always in a good mood. He’s an excellent story teller. It’s just fun to work for him and be around him,” she said.

She said she gave Trump some honest advice during the campaign against Hillary Clinton.

“You are running against the most miserable, angry person in political presidential history,” she told Trump.

She said Trump was out on the campaign trail, six and seven stops a day, connecting with people.

“You look like you’re having fun. She looks like she’s getting a root canal on the way to a colonoscopy after going to the funeral of her pet. She just never looks happy,” she told Trump.

Conway sensed the American people were ready for an “outsider” like Trump rather than a politician like Hillary Clinton.

She told him, “You can win. But you already know that.”

She added that Trump had an “open door policy at all times, even in the Oval Office.”

Conway recalled her 2019 trip to The Villages when Trump spoke about Medicare at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Conway needed to use the ladies room and Trump was speaking to the crowd. She reasoned that Trump would not mention her name while on stage.

She was in the ladies room at The Sharon and could hear Trump calling, “Where’s Kellyanne?”

She said she “came running” out of the restroom.

In a recent essay in the New York Times, Conway warned pundits not to write off Trump’s 2024 White House bid, which he announced this past November.