Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Villager arrested on DUI charge after Cadillac rear ends Amazon delivery vehicle

By Staff Report
Augustine Anthony Bollo
Augustine Anthony Bollo

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Cadillac rear ended an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Augustine Anthony Bollo, 55, of the Village of Hawkins was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”

Bollo appeared to be “confused” and “lethargic.” He admitted he had taken Xanax earlier in the day, but denied he had been drinking. The former podiatrist declined to participate in standard field sobriety exercises, claiming he has “hip and knee issues.” He was allowed to take part in modified field sobriety exercises, such as reciting the alphabet. It was “hard to understand what he was saying,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Bollo was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native had been released in 2020 from the Florida Department of Corrections following his conviction in 2016 in Broward County on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation. In 2012, Bollo was a podiatrist in Weston when he came home and molested a 15-year-old babysitter, according to local press accounts at time. Due to the conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender.

Bollo and his wife bought their home at 5551 Thome Loop in 2021.

