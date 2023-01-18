Philip E. Dauphin, Sr., died at home in Columbus, Ohio December 25th. He was 82.

He retired from Beneficial Management in 1999, and he and wife Rosemary lived in The Villages, Florida for over 20 years. He spent a decade greeting friends and friends-to-be with a smile and patented one-liner as a host at the Bob Evans there.

He relished celebrations, especially Christmas and all its trimmings. He made art where he found it, drew beauty from (and on) the familiar. His lamps of hand-painted golf bags were renowned.

He appreciated (and maintained) a manicured lawn, loved prime rib and pineapple upside-down cake, his coffee fresh and hot.

He respected punctuality. If clocks were set to Phil’s standards, they’d be a half hour ahead. Once, he was too early for the Early Bird. (Sadly, he could not get the Special.)

He and Rose were married for 62 years. They loved to dance, and when the sailor who stepped off the Greyhound met the Indiana girl who’d circled back, they began a jitterbug that would last a lifetime.

Phil was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late John Herman “Herm” and Violet “Louise” Roberts Dauphin. In-laws T. Paul and Margaret Eberle Carroll, granddaughter Elizabeth “Libby” Simon, brother-in-law Andrew Fairbanks, and nephew Aaron Falkenhan also predeceased him.

He is remembered by his beloved Rose; his children and their spouses, Annette and Kent Simon, Denise and John Pulsinelli, John and Kim Dauphin, Phil, Jr., and Lisa Dauphin; grands Jack, June, Dorrian, Jay, Alexa, Averi, Kennedy, Chase; his first great-grand expected this summer; sister Patricia Fairbanks; sister Kay and brother-in-law Paul Falkenhan.

The family will celebrate his life and love later this spring. Think of him as you welcome a friend with a hearty laugh, a quick joke, or a coffee, fresh and hot.