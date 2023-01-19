Linda Kunkle Soltis, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on January 15, 2023 after a battle with cancer. She was born Linda Ann Kunkle on October 2, 1958 in Bristol, PA to parents Ray and Pauline Kunkle. She was raised in Fairless Hills, PA and graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart John Soltis in 1981 and moved to Orlando, FL.

Linda was a devoted and loving mother, raising three daughters, Kristen, Heather, and Jennifer. She worked for many years as the office manager at the Peace United Methodist Church preschool. Upon her and her husband’s retirement, Linda spent much time with her grandchildren and traveled to Europe and Maine. Recently, Linda and John moved from Hunters Creek, FL to The Villages. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed live music, traveling with John, and visiting the beach.

Linda leaves behind her devoted husband of over forty years, John Soltis; her beloved daughters Kristen (Chris) Anderson, Heather (Ben) Donnelly, and Jennifer (Blaise) Bleakley; her cherished grandchildren Reagan Bleakley, Ashton Bleakley, Charlotte Donnelly, Carson Donnelly, and Eliana Anderson. She also leaves behind her loving mother Pauline Kunkle and sister Brenda (Brian) Toner.

She is preceded in death by her father Ray Kunkle and her brother Daniel Kunkle.

A memorial service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Winter Garden, FL.