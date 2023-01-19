Wildwood man accused of inflicting black eye on 13-year-old son

A Wildwood man has been accused of inflicting a black eye on his 13-year-old son who was suspected of stealing money from his mother.

Terry Dale Toler, 45, was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of child abuse in connection with an attack which took place on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Officers were called to the home in the 8600 block of U.S. 301 to investigate another incident when it was revealed by the teen that his father had attacked him on Christmas Eve after Toler learned the boy had stolen money from his mother, the report said. The boy said Toler, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, grabbed him by the throat and choked him until he lost consciousness. When he regained consciousness, Toler punched him in the eye.

The boy and the mother both told police that Toler prevented the boy from going outside until the black eye healed. They said they had not previously reported what had happened because they are afraid of Toler.

He was arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to a child. He was held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.