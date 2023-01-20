62.8 F
The Villages
Friday, January 20, 2023
By Staff Report
John Willard Beaudoin of The Villages, FL, was born on July 31st, 1948, and passed away January 11th at the age of 74 with his family by his side.

John is survived by his wife, Judy, son Bob and daughter Renee (Mike) Byrnes, grandchildren Chloe, Laura & Gavin, sister Mary (Gene) Gibson, brothers Dennis (Maureen) Beaudoin and Alan Beaudoin. John was preceded in death by his wife Sandra in 2010. His memory lives on with his family and many friends.

John served our country and is a veteran of the Viet Nam war. John was a quality engineer beginning his career in Wisconsin. He retired in 2014 from Mercury Marine, where he managed Mercury’s operations at Disney. He and Sandra raised two wonderful children who made up a big part of his life and filled his heart.

John met Judy in The Villages and they formed a special loving bond and created a beautiful life together full of adventure. He and Judy loved to do puzzles, entertain, and did extensive traveling around the world, living life to its fullest.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with many groups including “the Brew Crew” on Tuesdays and his neighborhood group on Wednesdays. Playing cards with friends and sitting on the lanai having conversation over a glass of wine were enjoyed by many with John.

He found great joy in his grandchildren and loved traveling to visit them, having them in Florida for weeks each summer and keeping in touch electronically. He and Judy loved to plan special activities with them and he was so proud of each of them.

John was gentle and soft-spoken, but was a man of conviction and generosity. He was a loyal and loving friend. He will be truly missed, and his memory will be a blessing.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on January 30, 2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 5323 E County Road 462 in Wildwood, FL 34785 with a reception immediately following at the Bacall Recreation Center at 2041 Canal Street, The Villages, FL 32162

His family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to YOUR Humane Society SPCA of Sumter County at 994 Co Road 529A Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538, your own local humane society or Wounded Warrior Project.

