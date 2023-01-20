62.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 20, 2023
type here...

Kenneth D. Avis

By Staff Report
Kenneth D. Avis
Kenneth D. Avis

Kenneth D. Avis, born in Detroit, MI, March 3, 1954, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Laura Avis; his devoted children Kenny (Kristin) Avis, and Julie (Chris) Chepy; and cherished grandchildren Bella, Ethan, and Adaline Avis, Noah and Sammy Graff, Marley and Harrison Chepy; also by his sister Jean (Jerry) Beltz, and brothers Rick (Diane) Avis, Bob (Janice) Avis, many loving nieces, nephews, and his Epley family. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Marian Avis.

In 1972 Ken graduated from Livonia Stevenson High School, and then attended Schoolcraft Community College, where his interest in gymnastics began. He earned a scholarship to Central Michigan University, where he was an all-arounder and team captain.

Following college, Ken spent the next 25 years working in sales & marketing, mostly with Carnation Company / Nestle. Then he pursued his interest in computers and earned his Microsoft certifications. He enjoyed building computers as well as radio controlled airplanes. He was extremely handy and not afraid to tackle most projects & repairs. He would always say, “I can fix anything but soft plastic.”

After retiring, Ken & Laura escaped Michigan winters to spend time in The Villages, Florida, where they became permanent residents in 2016. Ken loved retirement which allowed him to play golf, lounge by his pool, and spend time with family & friends. He was patient and loving, full of joy, and always willing to lend a hand.

A private celebration of life will be held this summer at Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A possible solution for rising amenity fees

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has an idea for holding down rising amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages. Period!

Republicans refuse to do anything about George Santos

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of Republicans who refuse to do anything about George Santos.

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of On Top of The World weighs in on the idea of requiring Villages IDs for entry into the town squares.

We should be thankful for guests to town squares

A Village of Palo Alto resident says we should be thankful for visitors to the town squares. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos