Kenneth D. Avis, born in Detroit, MI, March 3, 1954, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2023 in The Villages, FL.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 46 years, Laura Avis; his devoted children Kenny (Kristin) Avis, and Julie (Chris) Chepy; and cherished grandchildren Bella, Ethan, and Adaline Avis, Noah and Sammy Graff, Marley and Harrison Chepy; also by his sister Jean (Jerry) Beltz, and brothers Rick (Diane) Avis, Bob (Janice) Avis, many loving nieces, nephews, and his Epley family. He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Marian Avis.

In 1972 Ken graduated from Livonia Stevenson High School, and then attended Schoolcraft Community College, where his interest in gymnastics began. He earned a scholarship to Central Michigan University, where he was an all-arounder and team captain.

Following college, Ken spent the next 25 years working in sales & marketing, mostly with Carnation Company / Nestle. Then he pursued his interest in computers and earned his Microsoft certifications. He enjoyed building computers as well as radio controlled airplanes. He was extremely handy and not afraid to tackle most projects & repairs. He would always say, “I can fix anything but soft plastic.”

After retiring, Ken & Laura escaped Michigan winters to spend time in The Villages, Florida, where they became permanent residents in 2016. Ken loved retirement which allowed him to play golf, lounge by his pool, and spend time with family & friends. He was patient and loving, full of joy, and always willing to lend a hand.

A private celebration of life will be held this summer at Green Lake in Interlochen, Michigan.