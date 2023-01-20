Search warrant leads to arrest of suspect in distribution of child pornography

A search warrant led to the arrest Friday morning of a suspect in the distribution of child pornography.

The search warrant was executed by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at the home of 64-year-old Mark Porter at the Rail’s End Mobile Home and RV Park on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

The search warrant followed several weeks of investigation into Porter’s activities at his home at Lot 86.

He was arrested on eight counts of distribution of child pornography, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $18,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office indicated additional charges could be forthcoming. Information from the public is also being sought. If you have any information about this investigation, contact the sheriff’s office at (352) 793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).