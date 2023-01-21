Phillip Sunderland passed away, surrounded by love, on December 27, 2022. Phil was born in upstate New York on October 8, 1942. He was one of 12 siblings who he cared for very much.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Joanne Sunderland. He is also survived by his daughter Debbie Yarnell (Ed), Jim Sunderland (Robyn), and John Sunderland (Beth) and his stepson

Mike Love and stepdaughter Carrie Love (Mike Briggs). Missing him, also, are his ten grandkids.

Phil and Joanne moved to The Villages, FL, in 2018 after being snowbirds for three years. The warmth and various golf courses drew them here. Phil loved golf his whole life. It was one of his favorite hobbies. Phil and Joanne joined the neighborhood golf group and met many lifelong friends. Phil’s hobbies always included reading, watching hockey, and completing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed having his buddies over for garage parties with the Cheetos™ and beer overflowing.

He passed away peacefully with his devoted wife by his side and knew that all his friends and family loved him greatly.

Celebration of life services to be announced at a later time.