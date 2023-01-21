58.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 21, 2023
type here...

Phillip Sunderland

By Staff Report
Phillip Sunderland
Phillip Sunderland

Phillip Sunderland passed away, surrounded by love, on December 27, 2022. Phil was born in upstate New York on October 8, 1942. He was one of 12 siblings who he cared for very much.

He is survived by his cherished wife, Joanne Sunderland. He is also survived by his daughter Debbie Yarnell (Ed), Jim Sunderland (Robyn), and John Sunderland (Beth) and his stepson

Mike Love and stepdaughter Carrie Love (Mike Briggs). Missing him, also, are his ten grandkids.

Phil and Joanne moved to The Villages, FL, in 2018 after being snowbirds for three years. The warmth and various golf courses drew them here. Phil loved golf his whole life. It was one of his favorite hobbies. Phil and Joanne joined the neighborhood golf group and met many lifelong friends. Phil’s hobbies always included reading, watching hockey, and completing crossword puzzles. He also enjoyed having his buddies over for garage parties with the Cheetos™ and beer overflowing.

He passed away peacefully with his devoted wife by his side and knew that all his friends and family loved him greatly.

Celebration of life services to be announced at a later time.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Get rid of Rec News and bring back the TV guide

A Village of Pennecamp resident says it’s time for The Villages Daily Sun to ditch the Recreation News and bring back the weekly television guide insert.

The Villages not really all that friendly

In a Letter to the Editor, a Water Oak resident contends that The Villages is not as friendly as they would like you to think.

Wake up America!

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time for Americans to wake up and see what is going on.

A possible solution for rising amenity fees

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has an idea for holding down rising amenity fees. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that short-term rentals are permitted in The Villages. Period!

Photos