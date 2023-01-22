Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license

A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license.

Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.

He was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Nov. 5 when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”

The Philadelphia native said he’d consumed two to three beers at Cane Garden Country Club. He said he is “going through a divorce” which was leading him to drink more often, the report said. He could “barely stand by himself without being assisted,” the deputy wrote in the report. Bosher provided breath samples that registered .186 and .175 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 2008 of DUI in Ohio.