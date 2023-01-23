63.5 F
The Villages
Monday, January 23, 2023
Chick-fil-A in The Villages to scrap play area in favor of more seating

By Staff Report

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages will scrap the children’s play area in favor of more seating in the dining room.

A renovation is planned at the popular fast-food restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant is located at Rolling Acres Plaza.

The project includes a back of house addition, renovation to the existing dining room along with removal of play area for additional dining. The exterior of the property will include an overhaul and expansion to the drive-thru area.

The contractor is Frontier Building of Miami. Bids are due by Feb. 8.

Headquartered in College Park, Ga., Chick-fil-A operates 2,900 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1946.

Photos