Chick-fil-A in The Villages to scrap play area in favor of more seating

The Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages will scrap the children’s play area in favor of more seating in the dining room.

A renovation is planned at the popular fast-food restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza.

The project includes a back of house addition, renovation to the existing dining room along with removal of play area for additional dining. The exterior of the property will include an overhaul and expansion to the drive-thru area.

The contractor is Frontier Building of Miami. Bids are due by Feb. 8.

