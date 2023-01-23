60.1 F
Monday, January 23, 2023
Eric G. Larsson

By Staff Report

Eric G. Larsson passed away peacefully in his home January 6, 2023, with his wife Janice by his side.

Eric is survived by his son Eric M. Larsson and his wife Katherine, his daughter Kristen S. Larsson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eric received his B.S. degree at Wentworth Institute in Boston, Mass. He joined the Navy in 1958, was assigned to the USS Lafayette Nuclear Submarine Service for six years until discharged as a Machinist’s Mates First Class Petty Officer. He retired from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Mass.

Military Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery on April 6th at 2pm.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

