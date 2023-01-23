63.5 F
Snowbird renter from Pennsylvania arrested on DUI after getting lost in golf cart

By Staff Report
Michael John Siembida
Michael John Siembida

A snowbird renter from Pennsylvania was arrested on a drunk driving charge after getting lost in a golf cart.

Michael John Siembida, 52, of Fairview, Pa. was in a white 2022 EZ-GO golf cart at 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he was spotted driving without headlights in the parking lot at Shooters World at Brownwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Siembida admitted he drank seven beers over seven hours while watching the NFL playoffs. He said he had recently arrived in The Villages and was trying to find the place he was renting when he got lost in the golf cart.

He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided breath samples that measured .130 and .132 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also issued a traffic warning for driving without headlights.

