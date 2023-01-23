Wildwood officials take action as home building pushes sewer plant to its limit 

Wildwood officials are clearing the way to upgrade the city’s 40-year-old sewage treatment plant and build a new plant next to it.

Home building in the Villages of Southern Oaks and apartment construction throughout the city are pushing the city toward the treatment plant’s 2.8-million-gallon capacity limit.

Two weeks ago, City Manager Jason McHugh said Wildwood had slowed down processing of residential development applications until plans are advanced for the expansion projects. The slowdown does not affect 7,000 units already approved or in process.

Seeking state money for the projects, commissioners Monday night authorized McHugh to submit a $4 million legislative appropriation request, working with state Rep. John Temple, R-52, and state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-11.

The state funding resolution designated the proposed improvements as “a critical community project.”

Two firms have submitted bids to serve as project construction manager. Their credentials will be studied by staff and a hiring recommendation submitted to commissioners on Feb. 13.

“We have two firms and we are moving forward with that review process,” McHugh said.

He also is working on an analysis of Wildwood’s wastewater capacity, expected to be completed next month.

Wildwood commissioners approved a $2.3-million design and engineering contract last October with CPH Engineers. The contract covers all pre-construction phases of upgrading the old plant and building the new one.

The two plants would be capable of handling six million gallons of wastewater daily and would allow a smooth transition from the old plant to the new one.