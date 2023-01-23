William Bruce Urton of The Villages passed away on Sunday, January 15 at Ocala Florida Hospital at the age of 80. In accordance with his wishes, Bruce had chosen cremation and there will be no services.

Bruce was born to William and Jeanne Urton on June 1, 1942 in Detroit Michigan. He grew up in Western Kentucky and attended Murray State University. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served first in the Navy and then in the Marine Corps before becoming a Radar Intercept Officer with VMFA 115. Married to Patti Urton (Coleman) in 1966, she preceded him in death in 2005 after 38 years of marriage. Bruce had a passion for golf, both as a player and as an Instructor helping others improve their games. During his 25 year PGA membership, he taught numerous players at golf courses in Kentucky, Indiana, South Carolina, California, and Florida. Bruce was a kind, generous soul who never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Jeanne Russell (Eric); grand-daughter Kaitlin Russell; sister and brother-in-law, Lisa Sherrod (Chuck) all of Johnston City, Illinois; sister-in-law Anne York of Hendersonville, North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law Perry Urton (Georgana) of Nevada and life partner Artie Thorson of The Villages, Florida.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter Stephanie Urton; and sister Ellen Fox.