Charles “Bud” Haas

Charles “Bud” R. Haas, 91 of Lady Lake, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. He was born in Westhope, Ohio to Arthur and Gertrude Haas (Pratt). He was the youngest of 5 children.

Bud was a 1948 graduate of Deshler High School, Deshler, OH. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps 1951 – 1953. He married Dawn Thompson March 13, 1952. Bud was a life long farmer and he loved driving his tractor and working in the fields. Together with son Brad Haas joining in the family farming Haas Farms was created.

Bud was also a member of Westhope Bible Church. He was a former Gideon in Wood & Henry Counties. He wanted everyone to know the gospel and was happy to share it with anyone. Bud & Dawn were snowbirds for many years in The Villages, FL After farming and hard labor he labored on the golf course, softball field and water volleyball court. They enjoyed their many Florida friends.

Bud attended Chapel of Christian Faith and also Lake County, FL Gideons.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn M. Haas, his sons, Gary Haas, Tontogany, Ohio, Bradley Haas, Weston, Ohio, Timothy Haas, Westhope, Ohio, Kevin Haas, Beaver Creek, Ohio and his daughter, Teresa Ahrns, Charlotte, North Carolina, and grandchildren: Allen, Kennen, Kristen, Leslie, Kyle, Jameson, Brandon, Brittany, Dustin, Kelly, Erica, Stuart, Sumner, Sterling, Jessica, and Jonathan; and 9 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Clausen, Norma Junkins and Ruth Ferrell, and his brother Wilbur Haas. He lost his treasured 16 year old Dachshund in 2021..

Siblings & spouses deceased Thelma & Paul Clausen, Wilbur & Florence Haas, Ruth Jean & Robert Ferrell, Norma & Loy Junkins and daughter in law Debra Haas.

A service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5 PM, Friends and family may call from 3-5 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

Interment will take place at Richfield Township Cemetery in Westhope, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial Donations:

Cornerstone Hospice 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162

Gideon International 1-866-382-4253

Cherry Street Mission 1501 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43604