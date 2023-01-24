59.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
type here...

Charles “Bud” Haas

By Staff Report
Charles Haas
Charles Haas

Charles “Bud” R. Haas, 91 of Lady Lake, Florida, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023. He was born in Westhope, Ohio to Arthur and Gertrude Haas (Pratt). He was the youngest of 5 children.

Bud was a 1948 graduate of Deshler High School, Deshler, OH. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps 1951 – 1953. He married Dawn Thompson March 13, 1952. Bud was a life long farmer and he loved driving his tractor and working in the fields. Together with son Brad Haas joining in the family farming Haas Farms was created.

Bud was also a member of Westhope Bible Church. He was a former Gideon in Wood & Henry Counties. He wanted everyone to know the gospel and was happy to share it with anyone. Bud & Dawn were snowbirds for many years in The Villages, FL After farming and hard labor he labored on the golf course, softball field and water volleyball court. They enjoyed their many Florida friends.

Bud attended Chapel of Christian Faith and also Lake County, FL Gideons.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn M. Haas, his sons, Gary Haas, Tontogany, Ohio, Bradley Haas, Weston, Ohio, Timothy Haas, Westhope, Ohio, Kevin Haas, Beaver Creek, Ohio and his daughter, Teresa Ahrns, Charlotte, North Carolina, and grandchildren: Allen, Kennen, Kristen, Leslie, Kyle, Jameson, Brandon, Brittany, Dustin, Kelly, Erica, Stuart, Sumner, Sterling, Jessica, and Jonathan; and 9 great grandchildren with 1 on the way. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Clausen, Norma Junkins and Ruth Ferrell, and his brother Wilbur Haas. He lost his treasured 16 year old Dachshund in 2021..

Siblings & spouses deceased Thelma & Paul Clausen, Wilbur & Florence Haas, Ruth Jean & Robert Ferrell, Norma & Loy Junkins and daughter in law Debra Haas.

A service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5 PM, Friends and family may call from 3-5 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

Interment will take place at Richfield Township Cemetery in Westhope, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial Donations:
Cornerstone Hospice 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162
Gideon International 1-866-382-4253
Cherry Street Mission 1501 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43604

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pitiful excuse for an investigation

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends that Chief Justice John Roberts had no desire to find the leaker in the Roe v. Wade case.

Stop complaining about rising amenity fees

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. John resident implores fellow residents to stop complaining about rising amenity fees.

Older residents rely on print version of Recreation News

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says older residents rely on the print version of the Recreation News.

Let me tell you about the people saving seats at the square

A Village of Summerhill resident shares a story about a group saving seats at a town square in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The reason there are accidents in the roundabouts

A Village of Fernandina resident explains the reason there are accidents in the roundabouts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos