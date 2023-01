Joanne Saunders, 62 years of age, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Joanne will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM until the time of her Memorial Service at 5:00 PM in the Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Heritage Place Chapel, 3990 FL-44 Suite 105, Wildwood, FL 34785.