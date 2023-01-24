Robert Chandler Deliere Sr.

July 19, 1933 – January 19, 2023

The Villages, Florida – Deliere, Robert Chandler, 89, passed away on January 19, 2023 in Oxford, Florida.

Born July 19, 1933 in Kankakee, IL to Elmer and Hazel (Chandler) Deliere. He moved to Miami, Florida with his family in 1945 and attended Miami Jackson Senior High. Joining the US Air Force in 1950 he served during the Korean Conflict. He married Katheryn Smith Deliere in 1952 in Miami, Florida and they were happily married for 64 years before her passing in 2017. Robert attended the University of Miami and was hired as a pilot with Eastern Airlines in 1956. During his career with Eastern, Robert flew and instructed on numerous aircraft, the L1011 being his favorite. Prior to the shutdown of Eastern, Robert was an L1011 captain transporting our military during Desert Storm.

Moving to the Florida Keys in 1974, Robert and Katheryn were active in fishing, boating, and he was a founding board member of the Everglades Protection Association and past president and lifetime member of the Islamorada Fishing Club. A member of the Florida Keys Masonic Lodge 336, Robert also belonged to the Mahi Shriners in Miami. A licensed real estate agent with Century 21 Keysearch until 2009, when the family then moved to Oxford, Florida and Robert fully retired.

Preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hazel Deliere, wife, Katheryn Smith Deliere, daughter, Deborah Ann Deliere, and son, Robert C. Deliere,Jr, he leaves to celebrate his life his wife, Carol Sue Wiley Deliere, daughter, April Lynn Deliere-Forristall (Scott), grandchildren, Daniel Forristall (Jodi), Christina Forristall, Justin Forristall, David Deliere, (Alexandrea),and great-grandchildren, Shelby Forristall, Kaylee Larson, Adelyn Forristall , and Maverick Deliere, step-daughter, Kathleen Yandell Kidd (William) and her children and grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery January 28, 2023, at 11:00am, 6200 SW 77th Avenue, Miami. The family will greet relatives and friends at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis.