Sprouts Farmers Market eager to hire 80 employees for new store in The Villages

Sprouts Farmers Market is eager to hire 80 people for a new store opening soon in The Villages.

The new store is nearing completion at the intersection of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Sprouts Farmers Market will be holding a two-day hiring fair. It will be:

• Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

• Thursday, Feb. 2 from 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

Interviews will be held at The Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts’ hiring team on available team member and leadership roles within departments such as front end, bakery, bulk, deli, grocery, meat/seafood, produce, vitamin and more.