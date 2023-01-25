64.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
By Staff Report
Arnold Raymond Johnson, 89, of Summerfield, FL and formerly of Stuart, FL and Monson, MA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Lady Lake, FL.

He was born in St. Albans, Maine, a son of the late Merle E. and Methyl H. (Parkman) Johnson. Arnold was educated in Springfield attending the former Springfield Trade School and served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War receiving his Honorable discharge from active service in October of 1955. After returning home from the war, Arnold began a 32-year career as an engineering assistant with Pratt & Whitney Corporation from which he retired in 1989. He was a former member of the Chicopee Moose Club, as well as, the Springfield Lodge of Elks. He was the devoted husband of the late Theresa Y. (Cote) Johnson and leaves two loving children, Michael R. Johnson of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Linda S. Earp and her husband Alvin of Hahira, GA; as well as three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Arnold was predeceased by his brothers, Everett, Ivan, and Joseph Johnson; and his sisters, Evelyn Candage, Marie Backus, and Thirma Blethen.

Family and friends will gather in the spring at the Byron Keenan Funeral Home & Cremation Tribute Center, 1858 Allen Street in Springfield. Burial and Military Honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Scantic Road, in Hampden.

