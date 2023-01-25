83.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
type here...

Find my iPhone application helps foil thief who snatched woman’s phone

By Staff Report
Claude Joseph Mercier
Claude Joseph Mercier

The Find my iPhone application helped foil a thief who allegedly snatched a woman’s phone at a gas station.

The woman had gone Saturday night to the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and momentarily laid her iPhone on the counter while she was paying for her purchase, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She left and about 15 minutes later she realized her iPhone was missing. She returned to the gas station, but her iPhone had vanished. The clerk remembered seeing a man inside the store at the same time the woman had been there.

The woman used her Find my iPhone application and got a ping on Sunday on Genius Court in rural Lady Lake. Law enforcement found 32-year-old Claude Joseph Mercier, who had the woman’s iPhone in his coat pocket. He had removed the sim card and the phone’s protective case.

The Utah native was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Mercier was arrested in 2021 when he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Mercier was arrested in 2020, after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Bicycle rider asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard

A Village of Briar Meadow South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that a bicycle rider is asking for trouble on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting

A Village of St. Charles resident has a question about Gov. Ron DeSantis and Ranked Choice Voting. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes the great time she and others had recently at the electric light show at Lake Sumter Landing.

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

A Pennbrooke Fairways resident describes a recent trip to the Old Mill Playhouse. Read about her unpleasant experience in her Letter to the Editor.

We don’t have to honor ‘saved’ seats

A Village of Summerhill resident shares how he deals with “saved” seats at the town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos