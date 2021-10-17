Fruitland Park man arrested on warrant found to be in possession of drugs

A Fruitland Park man arrested on a Lake County warrant was found to be in possession of drugs.

Claude Mercier, 31, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Thursday on the warrant charging him with forgery. When he was taken into custody by Fruitland Park police officers, the Utah native was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.

Mercier was arrested last year after an attack on his lady friend who didn’t give him a spoon for his breakfast cereal.