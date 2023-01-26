Nancy Joan Duszcz

Nancy Joan Duszczak was born (nee Lamoreaux) in Chicago, IL 3/24/45 and passed away 1/20/23 in Florida.

Her closest beloved family are her dearest husband, Dennis, of 4 decades, her daughter, Leann (Tim), son Bryan, and her 2 grandchildren, Abigail and Lucas. Her brother, David (Ann) and sister Phyllis are still living along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

Nancy and Dennis reside in the Villages since 2009 and are passionate about pickleball, golf, dancing, cards, games, eating and socializing with dear friends, visiting family and traveling the globe. Her vivacious spirit affected hundreds of people here in the community, her family, old friends, and strangers alike. Nancy never met a person who was not impacted by her energetic nature, caring demeanor, zeal for life, and passion for conversation. She leaves a legacy of friendship and compassion everywhere she goes.

The celebration of her life will be held Saturday, 2/18/23 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Colony Cottage Rec Center in The Villages, at 510 Colony Blvd. Nancy’s desire is for this poem to be part of her lasting memory to each one of us:

“As I rejoice in Heaven and watch over you every day, I tried to show you signs that I never went away, and though you cannot see me, I am forever in your heart, trust that I am here with you, we will never be apart. So, until we meet again, enjoy your life, be FREE. The love, the joy, the laughter are memories shared with me.”

In loving memory of Nancy Duszczak. We lost a bright light who will forever shine upon us.