Suspects sought in theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest

Potential suspects are being sought in the theft of golf carts in The Villages and Stonecrest.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the two suspects.

Deputies responded Jan. 10 to a home on SE 176th Loop in Stonecrest in Summerfield, to a report of a stolen golf cart. The victim advised that his blue and gray 2013 EZ-GO golf cart had been stolen from his driveway.

In addition to this theft, detectives are investigating several other golf cart thefts in a nearby area of The Villages.

If you have any information about the men, call (352) 732-9111. Or you can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, reference 23-04 in your tip.