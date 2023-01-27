Linda Daphne Hudson, daughter of Augustus and Edith Perry, was born June 3, 1953 in Newark, New Jersey. She was the second of 3 daughters survived by her older sister Marjorie Perry and younger sister Joyce Perry.

She attended the public schools of Newark, New Jersey and was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a bachelor’s degree in Science/Interdisciplinary studies. Linda was a woman of faith and was a member of New Psalmist Baptist Church and Grace AME where she served on multiple ministries.

She married her teenage and lifelong love James Hudson on September 16, 1973. Their union was blessed with 2 children, Radiah (Antoine) and Jamal (Sasha). Linda was affectionately known as Nannie by her 6 grandchildren, Jailen, Aaron, Cheyenne, Chase, Bryce, and London.

Linda worked for Verizon as an engineer for over 25 years before retiring and relocating to The Villages, Florida. She participated in many clubs and activities and built a circle of friends lovingly known as The Framily. She had an uncanny ability to attract like minded personalities that made it easy to be in her company. She spread light and love wherever she went and never met a card game or board game that she did not like.

Linda departed this life on January 23,2023 after a 3 1/2-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her spouse, children, grandchildren, sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.