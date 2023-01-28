57.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 28, 2023
By Staff Report
On January 22nd, 2023, John Swift passed to his place in Heaven at the age of 53.

John was the son of John R. Swift and Carole Martin with whom he made his home in The Villages, FL. John was born March 1, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. John was a 1987 graduate of Howled High School and attended the Ohio State University. John owned three video stores around Columbus, Ohio area and worked for Automatic Vending in the Delaware, OH area where he made his home. He then moved to Florida to care for his mother in 2019 and worked for Best Buy in Lady Lake, FL until his death.

John joined the list of organ donors. John was a great Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. He loved his dog, Lily. John is survived by his mother, Carole Martin, two sisters, Sue Ellen Salsbury (Scott), and Bridgette Chesne (Grieg), nieces Helen and Eleanor Salsbury and nephew, Landin Chesne. Also a great Aunt, Jane Ann Barker.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring in The Villages, FL.

