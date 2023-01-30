76 F
The Villages
Monday, January 30, 2023
By Staff Report
Eugene M. Pocsatko, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Eugene was born on October 1, 1947 to John Joseph Pocsatko and Magdalene Kozak Pocsatko.

Eugene was a devoted companion, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always involved in his children’s and grandchild’s lives as he always put his family first. He had a one-of-a-kind personality and was loved and respected by his family and friends. He had a good soul, and you were often greeted with a smile and a quip. He made friends everywhere he went.

Eugene is survived by his devoted companion, Nancy Wright, his son, Jason (Eliza) Pocsatko of Springfield, MO, his daughter, Jodi (Scott) Cox and granddaughter Adyson Cox of Union, KY., as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra (Bernard) Smolley and brother, John Dennis (Jane) Pocsatko.

A memorial service will be announced at a later time and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Eugene Pocsatko to the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.

