Andrea J. Turner

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Andrea J. (Liberator, aka Brown) Turner, age 80, part-time resident of Ravenna, Ohio and Wildwood, Florida went home to meet our Lord January 29, 2023 after her courageous battle with Cancer.

Andrea is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mark S. Turner, married 40 years and her 4 children Jamie (Brown) Paolino and husband Teddy, Duane Brown, Tammy (Turner) Stenglein and husband Mark, and Kathleen Turner. She is survived by 10 grandchildren including Airienne Phillippi, Alycia (Phillippi) Zion and her husband Kyle, Robert J. Ball, Duane Brown, Jr., Heather (Townsend) Balis and her husband Aaron, Savannah (Brown) Murphy and her husband Neil, Mark Stenglein, Aaron Stenglein, Kelsey Boothe, and Vivianna Small.

Andrea was born in Warren, Ohio on May 24, 1942 to Nick and Dulinda Liberator and grew up in Niles surrounded by a large and loving family including her siblings Ed Liberator, Linda (Liberator) Brewer, and Mary (Liberator) Wilkerson-Friedlund. She lived near her grandparents and her cousins. Andrea was a teacher in Streetsboro, Ohio and worked in claims and book-keeping as an administrator. Her love of baking and decorating cakes led her to her own business of beautifully decorated and delicious wedding cakes and more. Andrea also loved singing. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Celebration of life arrangements will be announced later. There will be a small service in Wildwood, Florida and one in Ohio at a future date.

