Pamela Peterson

Wednesday, February 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Pamela M. Peterson, 78, passed away December 25, 2022 from cancer. Pam was born in Farmington, Maine. She lived in Bonita Springs, Florida for 17 years and moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2007. Pam was very active in Bonita Springs where she taught line dancing, along with her husband Dennis, for 10 years. After moving to The Villages she started The Maine Social Club.

Pam is survived by her husband, Dennis; her daughter Kelli DePierro and grandson Elliott DePierro of North Ridgeville, Ohio; two stepdaughters Heather Chargualaf and husband Ron, grandchildren Killian and Sirena Chargualaf of Virginia Beach, Crystal Bradley and grandchildren Kyra, Jason, and Sara Bradley of North Carolina; two sisters Theone ‘Dodie’ Reynolds and husband Michael of Rumford, Maine; Darlene Lovejoy and husband Harold of Pittsfield, Maine, and sister-in-law, Claudette Merchant of Farmington, Maine, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son, Stephen Burton, brother Timothy Merchant Sr., and parents Theron and Maxine Merchant.

She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her, especially her family, whom she adored. Pam was a caring, kind, fun-loving person and wonderful mother, wife, and grandmother.

Memorial services will be held March 28, 2023 in The Villages at Colony Recreation Center at 6 p.m. and May 21, 2023 in Farmington Maine at the Elks at 1 p.m., followed burial at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

