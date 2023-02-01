Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages

A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages.

Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.

The Watercress Senior Living employee was driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has four previous convictions for driving while license suspended, dating back to 2008.

Ramos was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was also issued a written warning for speeding. The Florida native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.