Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

To the Editor:

Looking back, from the day Oren Miller declared he was running for county commissioner to displace one of the Developer’s “anything he wants” zombies, it was just a matter of time.

Let me say this now. Anyone who has worked with Oren Miller, at any level, before or after he became commissioner, knows he is a kind, thoughtful, respectful, considerate, honest citizen. You would be proud to say Oren Miller is a friend because that also speaks volumes for your integrity. He’s the definition of a good man. Abundant testimony, provided in court, supported that.

Judge Tatti’s decision ordering Miller to jail while awaiting sentencing was cruel and vengeful. He had no record. He is an integral part of his community. He presented zero flight risk. If there was ever a question about Tatti’s judicial judgment, he left no doubt when he added 200 hours of community service – of all places for a 72-year-old man with health issues – at a waste management facility and added a full year of probation ABOVE the recommendation of the prosecutor. Why did Judge Tatti do that?

We can only speculate. But there is Occam’s Razor explanation – that the simplest answer is usually the correct answer. Tatti had something to gain.

In 2018, Anthony Tatti placed his name under consideration for one of three open spots on the Florida Supreme Court (www.ocala.com/story/news/crime/2018). He didn’t get it. We also know Miller has been a thorn in the Developer’s side since he announced his candidacy for County Commissioner as a response to the Commission’s support of the Developer’s 25 percent property tax increase for residents of Sumter County. We also know the Developer is a major contributor to the Republican Party and a stanch supporter of Gov. DeSantis.

Anyone want to bet against Tatti’s success the next time there’s a Supreme Court opening? Or maybe he’ll settle, in the interim, for the Appellate Court.

Marsha Shearer

Village of Belle Aire