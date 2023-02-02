82.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 2, 2023
American Kestrel Leaving Perch At Hogeye Pathway

By Staff Report

This American Kestrel displayed incredible aerial agility as it left its perch to grab breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

