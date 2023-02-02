American Kestrel Leaving Perch At Hogeye Pathway

This American Kestrel displayed incredible aerial agility as it left its perch to grab breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
