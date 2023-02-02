Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery

A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery.

Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The license plate on the Cadillac was unassigned and a check revealed that Long’s driver’s license has been suspended since 1991 for a driving under the influence arrest. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and three syringes.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment, driving while license suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. There were holds put on his custody by Marion County and Hamilton County.