82.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 2, 2023
type here...

Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages

By Tony Violanti

Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers.
For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station.

A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe maintenance issue can be addressed.
That means fish are dying in the pond, and birds – who appear to be mostly egrets – are flocking to get a quick meal. The odor of dead fish is apparent when you get near the water.
The unusual sight has attracted onlookers, many who stop by to pick up their mail and take a walk to the water.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Medical aid in dying law is essential in Florida

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the need for the Medical aid in dying law. She shares her own difficult story.

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

A Village of Bonita resident contends that IDs should not be required at the town squares. She raises a question about who pays for the entertainment at the squares.

Villager’s beer stolen at the square

A Village of Bradford resident describes the theft of his beer at town square. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Was Oren Miller’s punishment appropriate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident weighs in on the sentencing hearing this week for former Sumter Commissioner Oren Miller.

Golfer’s life could have been saved if AED was available

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes an incident in which a golfer collapsed at a country club and no AED was available.

Photos