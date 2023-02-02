Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages

Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers.

For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station.

A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe maintenance issue can be addressed.

That means fish are dying in the pond, and birds – who appear to be mostly egrets – are flocking to get a quick meal. The odor of dead fish is apparent when you get near the water.

The unusual sight has attracted onlookers, many who stop by to pick up their mail and take a walk to the water.